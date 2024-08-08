Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fake QR codes being used on parking machines.

They are being used to trick people into unsuspectingly giving away card information.

It is the latest form of the quishing scam - which have also been reported in pubs/ bars.

Drivers are being warned to watch out as fake QR codes have been plastered over council-owned parking machines in parts of the UK. The alarm has been raised by Conwy Council in North Wales - and follows prior warnings about similar scams in pubs and restaurants.

Fraudsters are sticking their own QR codes on-top of genuine ones in an attempt to get people to unwittingly hand over personal information - including card details. It is a new twist on the phishing scam - and has been dubbed quishing (a portmanteau of QR and phishing).

Parking machines have increasingly offered drivers the option to pay via an app or a website, instead of having to remember to bring cash with them. But to avoid falling victim to a scam, here’s all you need to know:

What is happening with parking machines?

Fake QR codes have been spotted on parking machines across the country. Photo: Matt Cardy/Getty Images | Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Conwy Council warned residents that it had found fake QR codes stuck on its own parking machines. The codes are designed to trick users into providing their payment details on bogus websites.

In a post on its website, the council wrote: “QR codes are not used by the official PayByPhone app which motorists can use to pay for parking around Conwy county.”

The QR codes lead to a phoney website that pretends to be the PayByPhone site. Scammers use these sites to steal payment information, often leading to more fraudulent payments from the bank accounts of unsuspecting motorists. The scam also puts motorists at risk of parking fines, as they may not be aware that they haven’t purchased parking in the right way.

Where has the scam been spotted?

Conwy Council raised the alarm about these fake QR codes on parking machines earlier in the week. Workers spotted the fraudulent stickers on parking meters at The Parade, Llandudno and Colwyn Bay Promenade last weekend (3/ 4 August).

However it is not just in Wales, with quishing scams spotted in car parks in Portsmouth and Northamptonshire recently. In a post on social media West Northamptonshire Council advised: “We offer NO services via QR codes and these should NOT be used on any Northampton car parks or Country Parks.”

A warning has also been issued by Portsmouth City Council. Cllr Peter Candlish, Cabinet Member for Transport said: “We don’t use any QR codes for parking in the city, so we urge everyone to stay alert and only use official sources to prevent giving away their payment details. It’s crucial for people to use the official RingGo app to pay for parking in Portsmouth to avoid falling for scams like fake QR codes.”

Have you spotted any dodgy QR codes, are you less willing to scan one given the recent warnings over scams? Let our tech specialist [email protected] know your thoughts by email.