Brandon Rainey (27), formerly with an address listed as James Street in Ballymena, has been in prison on remand charged with murdering 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell on June 3 last year. He is also charged with 'attempting to prevent the lawful and decent burial' of Chloe on June 3 in 2023.

Extensive searches for Ms Mitchell had taken place in the Ballymena area in June last year. She was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of Saturday June 3 in Ballymena town centre. Police launched a murder investigation after human remains were found in the Ballymena area. A property in the James Street area was cordoned off by police.

The defendant did not appear in person at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday but instead via video link from prison.

Chloe Mitchell. Photo provided by PSNI

At a previous court a defence lawyer said Rainey had requested if he could remain in prison and conduct the April 18 court proceedings via video link from there instead of having to appear in person at Ballymena Court. The request had been granted by District Judge Nigel Broderick.

The Preliminary Enquiry - the legal step to send the case to the Crown Court - was held on Thursday.

Family, friends and supporters of the 'Justice for Chloe' campaign marched through the town holding a a large banner containing Chloe's photo. An application for the march was submitted with the Parades Commission.

Many of the parade participants were wearing t-shirts with a picture of Chloe on the front and a 'Justice for Chloe' message on the back. They filed into the courthouse and filled the public gallery of the court.

Rainey appeared at court on via video link from Maghaberry Prison whilst family and friends of Chloe watched on from the courtroom.

A prosecutor submitted Rainey had a case to answer and a defence barrister had no contrary submissions. Judge Broderick said he was satisfied the defendant had a case to answer. When asked by a court clerk if he wished to say anything regarding the charges, Rainey replied: "Not today".

A defence application for two counsel for the defendant at the Crown Court was granted by the judge.

Rainey was remanded in continuing custody to appear at Laganside Crown Court in Belfast for arraignment on May 24.