The family of a County Tyrone woman murdered by a Coleraine man have welcomed progress on Charlotte’s Law in Northern Ireland.

The Way Forward on Charlotte’s Law and responses to a public consultation were published by Justice Minister Naomi Long on Friday, September 27 and welcomed by the family of Charlotte Murrary.

Coleraine man John Miller, Charlotte Murray’s former partner, is currently serving a life sentence with a 16-year tariff imposed in 2020, despite denying her 2012 murder and Charlotte’s body never having been found.

Minister Naomi Long said: “During a debate on the Northern Ireland Assembly motion to introduce legislation similar to Helen’s Law, inspired by the campaign led by Charlotte Murray’s family and supported by Lisa Dorrian’s family, I expressed my intention to give careful consideration to the need for change in ‘no body’ murders, and if change was appropriate, how this could be best tailored for Northern Ireland.

Justice Minister Naomi Long is pictured at Parliament Buildings with the families of Charlotte Murray and Lisa Dorrian. Pictured l-r are Joanne Dorrian (Lisa’s sister), Justice Minister Naomi Long and Mary Murray (Charlotte’s mum). CREDIT SIMON GRAHAM

“I have given the responses to the consultation questions very careful consideration. I have also taken account of the families’ desire to be heard throughout the process,” she added.

“The Charlotte’s Law provisions will provide encouragement to those suspected of, charged with and sentenced for a ‘no-body’ killing to give details of the location of their victims’ remains or how the remains were disposed of,” concluded Minister Long.

The Department of Justice plans to bring forward legislative measures in a Sentencing Bill. It is intended that the Bill will be brought forward during the remainder of the 2022-2027 Northern Ireland Assembly mandate.

The consultation responses and Way Forward are available on the Department of Justice website.

Welcoming the progress, Charlotte Murray’s mother Mary and sister, Sinead Corrigan said: "Shortly after we began our campaign, we were contacted by the Dorrian family who, unfortunately had been suffering the same ordeal as ourselves for much longer, but without any justice as no one had ever been convicted or even put before a court for the murder of Lisa."

25-year-old Lisa Dorrian disappeared in February 2005. She was last seen at a party in a caravan site in Ballyhalbert on February 28, 2005. No one has ever been charged. Her body has never been found.

The Murray family continued: “We have been fortunate to sit down with the Dorrian family and officials from the Department of Justice to discuss many aspects of the proposed ‘Charlotte's Law’, which we feel will benefit not only our families, but any future families who find themselves in this unfortunate set of circumstances.

“This is not something we could ever have imagined we would have to suffer, have to endure or fight for but we hope that the legislation, once implemented, would best serve anyone in these tragic circumstances.

“Whilst we have justice with Johnny Miller behind bars serving a life sentence with a minimum tariff of 16 years, we just want him to reveal the location of Charlotte's remains so that we can lay her to rest, like she deserves. We hope and pray that the provisions of 'Charlotte's Law' will provide this, as every other effort to date has failed."