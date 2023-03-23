Register
Farm equipment owners urged to vigilant after Larne digger parts theft

Police are probing the theft of digger parts from a field in the Hannas Road area of Larne.

By Terry Ferry
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 10:47 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 10:50 GMT

Police received a report that sometime between 5.00pm on Thursday, March 16 and 3.15pm on Monday, March 20, two batteries and a fuel pump from a Doosan DX140 digger were stolen.

Sergeant Thompson said: “Our investigation is ongoing and anyone who noticed any suspicious activity on the Hannas Road during this timeframe is asked to make contact with police.

“As part of our investigation we are also investigating a potential link between this theft and other recent agricultural burglaries in the nearby area. We are especially keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage via 101, quoting reference number 1279 of 20/03/23.

“I would also remind owners of agricultural equipment to be extra vigilant and ensure your equipment is secure.

“If you see plant or machinery moving, particularly during the hours of darkness in circumstances you feel are suspicious, give us a call.”