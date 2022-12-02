Farmer seriously injured after being flung through windscreen during collision

A farmer was flung through the windscreen of his vehicle and seriously injured after a collision at a Co Antrim crossroads was caused by another motorist who had driven out of a side road.

The farmer's vehicle ended up on its side during the collision at the junction of the Dowgry Road and Lislaban Roads with the main Ballycregagh Road near Clough.

Blessing Thakathi (48), of Chaine Court in Antrim town, was sentenced after pleading guilty to charges of causing grievous bodily injury by careless driving; being an unaccompanied learner driver without L plates displayed and obstruction of police on March 26, 2019.

Ballymena Magistrates' Court was told on Thiursday (December 1) the Air Ambulance had been called to the scene where the farmer was lying on the road. His Nissan Terrano was on it's side after being struck by a Peugeot 208 driven by Thakathi at 10.30am on a "clear day".

Ballymena courthouse.

She initially gave false details at the scene claiming to be a "friend" but when the "friend arrived at the scene," the defendant, gave her real name.

Thakathi needed medical treatment, following the collision.

A prosecutor said a witness said the farmer was travelling from the direction of Cloughmills going towards Clough on the main road and at the crossroads his vehicle was "clipped" by Thakathi's car which had "just come from the Dowgry Road".

The court heard the farmer was transporting a lamb inside his vehicle.

The farmer received "life-changing injuries" and had to use a wheelchair.

A defence barrister said his client wished to "pass on her remorse" for what happened.

He said Thakathi had "panicked when police questioned her" as she was "unfamiliar" with the justice system here. The court was told the defendant was originally from South Africa where she passed a driving test in 1998 before coming to Northern Ireland in 2000 where she had sat the test here but failed her 'theory' section. She obtained a full Northern Ireland licence in 2020, the defence lawyer said.

The defence barrister said his client accepted she shouldn't have been driving unaccompanied in 2019.

He said Thakathi's vision was "slightly restricted" by the lay-out of the junction. The lawyer said the other driver had not been wearing a seat belt.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the absence of a qualified driver with the defendant in March 2019 may have played a role in the accident. He said it was a "very serious case" in which there was the "actual crossing over the stop line and not seeing" the other driver.

Judge Broderick said the defendant then gave false details before she had "come to her senses".

He said the other motorist "sustained life-changing injuries".

Judge Broderick added: "He says he is using a wheelchair. It is not clear whether that will be for the rest of his life or whether that is part of his rehabilitation."

He told the defendant: "He wasn't wearing a seat belt and that may have been a contributing factor but the main cause of the injury was your negligence in not stopping at the junction to make sure the road was clear before you crossed over the main road".

