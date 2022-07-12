Farmers conned out of thousands of pounds in online scams, warn PSNI

In an appeal to farmers to be cautious when buying anything online, police have revealed that scams relating to farm machinery can be very convincing.

“Buying used farm equipment online is convenient and the vast majority of sales involving agricultural machinery and vehicles will be genuine,” a police spokesperson said.

“While most adverts are authentic, a search of the internet quickly reveals examples of farmers who have ended up thousands of pounds out of pocket when trying to buy kit online after being taken in by cybercriminals.

The PSNI has urged farmers to be cautious when buying any machinery online,

“Scams can be incredibly elaborate, involving fraudsters creating fake websites and often stealing photographs and business details from real farms or companies to make them look even more convincing,” the PSNI spokesperson added.

What steps can farmers take to confirm that they are dealing with a genuine seller?

The PSNI suggests making the following checks before you part with your money:

* If the price seems too good to be true then it probably is – check the market value and find a legitimate reason the price is low before going ahead.*

* Ensure the seller has a valid address and telephone number. Visit them at their home or business premises. Be suspicious of anyone offering to meet halfway, at a services or car park.

* Give the vehicle a full inspection and test drive.

* Check important, identifiable features such as serial numbers. Make sure they haven’t been scratched away on trailers or quad bike frames.

* Always check the documentation related to the machinery or vehicle.

* Don’t be rushed into the wrong decision. If you’re unsure, walk away until you have carried out more research and checks.