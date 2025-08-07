Mid & East Antrim Policing and Community Safety Partnership will be hosting a FarmWatch scheme information session and sign up event at Ballymena Livestock Market on Friday, August 8.

In a social media post, the PCSP wrote: “Vehicle and Plant Inspection Services will be onsite offering free forensic marking security systems.

“This will be a pre-booked service, available on Quad machinery only.

“Mid and East Antrim Officers will also be in attendance with support from the PSNI, while the PSNI’s Crime Prevention Officer will be on hand with advice on the reduction of crime and fear of crime in farming and rural communities.

"Free trailer marking will also be conducted by the PSNI; there is no need to book the trailer marking service.”

Call Emma to book a slot for either service on 07391863505.