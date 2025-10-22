A Larne man is charged in connection with what a judge said was "sinister targeting" when suggested addresses of members of the 'Roma community' in Larne were put onto Facebook.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathan Gilbert Clifford (32), of Drumahoe Gardens, is charged with publishing information on June 11 on Facebook 'capable of encouraging or assisting the commission of one or more of a number of offences, namely riotous behaviour, criminal damage, intimidation or affray, believing that one or more of those offences would be committed, but having no belief as to which, and believing that your act will encourage or assist the commission of one or more of them'.

In relation to June 13 he is charged with sending on a communications network 'a message or other matter that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character, namely published information on Facebook, capable of encouraging or assisting the commission of one or more of a number of offences, namely riotous behaviour, criminal damage, intimidation or affray, believing that one or more of those offences would be committed, but having no belief as to which, and that your act will encourage or assist the commission of one or more of them'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is also charged with possession of cannabis on June 14. A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court her department now has the case file from police.

The case was adjourned at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

The case was adjourned to November 13. The defendant is on continuing bail.

A police officer told an earlier court there were Facebook posts from 'Larne Anti-Immigration Protests' which highlighted properties that may house "members of the Roma community" in the Larne area. She said police believed posts were "inciting hatred against foreign nationals".

She added: "The posts were deemed to to be actively trying to provide followers with potential locations of people of Roma ethnicity in Larne."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The officer said one message said: "Get the word to whoever needs to know.”

The officer said a message said: “If boys want to go riot on the main road we don't disagree with rioting but we disagree with wrecking our own town. Time to make a stand.”

When interviewed the defendant said he was an admin of the page but denied being the owner or author of the page.

A defence solicitor told the earlier court a post made reference to a "peaceful protest" outside the Housing Executive office in Larne and ten people turned up. The lawyer said other people had access to the page.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lawyer said any suggestion of trying to link the defendant to more serious offences like arson attacks was a "stretch too far".

The solicitor said there had been a text message from the defendant in which the accused did not agree with what "wee thugs" did in an arson attack at Larne Leisure Centre.

At the earlier court, District Judge Peter King was shown screenshots. Refusing bail at the earlier court he said some posts "indicate a degree of intelligence gathering".

He said there was "evidence of targeting" and added: "The posts that I have seen are sinister, they are targeting and they cannot in any way, shape or form be spun to be anything other than an attempt to direct others to protest outside people's homes in the context of ongoing disorder outside members of ethnic minority community. I think that is incredibly sinister."