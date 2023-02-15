Filling station staff threatened with firearm during Newtownabbey robbery

Robbers snatched the till from a Newtownabbey filling station this morning (Wednesday, February 15) after threatening staff with a firearm.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to the armed robbery, which took place on the Doagh Road.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Two men, one dressed in a grey tracksuit and face covering and the other in a black tracksuit and face covering, entered the premises on the Doagh Road at around 9.30am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"One of the men threatened staff with a silver coloured firearm before the pair made off with the till and items from the store in the direction of Rathcoole.”

The armed robbery took place on the Doagh Road, Newtownabbey.