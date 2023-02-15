Filling station staff threatened with firearm during Newtownabbey robbery

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to the armed robbery, which took place on the Doagh Road.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Two men, one dressed in a grey tracksuit and face covering and the other in a black tracksuit and face covering, entered the premises on the Doagh Road at around 9.30am.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"One of the men threatened staff with a silver coloured firearm before the pair made off with the till and items from the store in the direction of Rathcoole.”
Anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have information relating to the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 472 15/02/23.