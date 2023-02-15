Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Filling station staff threatened with firearm during Newtownabbey robbery

Robbers snatched the till from a Newtownabbey filling station this morning (Wednesday, February 15) after threatening staff with a firearm.

By Valerie Martin
1 hour ago

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to the armed robbery, which took place on the Doagh Road.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Two men, one dressed in a grey tracksuit and face covering and the other in a black tracksuit and face covering, entered the premises on the Doagh Road at around 9.30am.

"One of the men threatened staff with a silver coloured firearm before the pair made off with the till and items from the store in the direction of Rathcoole.”

Most Popular
The armed robbery took place on the Doagh Road, Newtownabbey.
Read More
Newtownabbey assault leaves man with 'potentially life-changing injuries'

Anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have information relating to the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 472 15/02/23.