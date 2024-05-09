Finaghy motorist banned from the roads for one month and fined for driving at speed

By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 9th May 2024, 07:00 BST
A man has been banned from driving for one month and fined after being charged with two counts of speeding.

Damien Paul Kearns, 63, whose address was given as Finaghy Road North, Belfast, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court where he pleaded guilty to two charges of speeding.

The court heard that on July 20, 2023 the defendant was recorded driving at 52mph in a 30 mph zone.

Then on October 4, 2023, the defendant was recorded driving at 78mph in a 60mph zone.

Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: GoogleLisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Google
Defence told the court that the defendant had six penalty points on his licence at the time of the offences, however those points are now spent.

Defence continued: "A disqualification would have implications for caring for his mother and for his employment.”

District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a fine of £150 on each of the charges, a £15 offenders levy, and disqualified the defendant from driving for one month.