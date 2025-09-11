A PSNI officer has received a final written warning after a Police Ombudsman investigation found he had a relationship with a domestic abuse victim he met while on duty.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The relationship took place in 2013 and came to light in 2022 when the PSNI received information that the officer had become involved with a woman who had reported allegations of repeated assaults against her former partner.

The victim’s first interaction with the police officer was at a police station when she made her report of domestic abuse. As she was unsure about how she wished to proceed, she did not make a formal statement at that time and the police officer agreed to contact her by phone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In one of two subsequent phone calls, the victim made a further disclosure that her ex-partner had assaulted her again that day. The police officer then attended the victim’s home by arrangement, where she confirmed that she did not wish to pursue criminal proceedings and the case was closed.

The Police Ombudsman carried out an investigation. Image PSNI

It was at the end of this visit that the officer asked the woman if she would go out with him and gave her his personal mobile number.

A consensual, sexual relationship began which lasted for approximately one month and took place while the officer was off duty. When the relationship ended, there was no further contact between the officer and the woman.

Personal Capacity

When interviewed by Police Ombudsman investigators, the police officer admitted the relationship, believing that as no further police action was being taken about the domestic abuse allegation, he could contact the victim in a personal capacity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He disputed that he had asked the woman out on a date on the day that the case was closed, but accepted that the relationship was inappropriate.

Originally considered by the PSNI’s Anti-Corruption Unit, the issue was subsequently referred to the Police Ombudsman for investigation.

“As soon as this police officer moved his interaction with the victim from the professional to the personal, seeking to initiate a relationship, his conduct became inappropriate,” said Nikki Davis, director of investigations with the Police Ombudsman’s Office.

“This was exacerbated by the fact that the victim in this case had made serious allegations of domestic abuse. We know there are barriers to victims reporting domestic abuse to police, we know that these disclosures take enormous courage and often happen after a victim has experienced abuse for a sustained period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This means that it is critical that any victim has the confidence and trust in police to come forward and make that disclosure.

"Regardless of whether the victim in this case chose to pursue a criminal case, she was vulnerable, and she should have been able to trust that the police officer investigating her allegations would treat her with respect and not attempt to exploit the situation for his own gain.”

A file was submitted to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) which determined it did not meet the Test for Prosecution on evidential grounds, following which a file was submitted to the PSNI’s Professional Standards Department.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PSNI misconduct panel found that by commencing a sexual relationship with a vulnerable victim of domestic violence he had met in the course of his duties, the police officer’s behaviour amounted to gross misconduct, and he had breached the Code of Ethics in that:

He failed to treat the victim with sensitivity and respect her dignity;

He failed to act with integrity towards her so that confidence in the Police Service is secured and maintained;

He behaved in a way that is likely to bring discredit upon the Police Service.

Confirming misconduct proceedings have now concluded and the officer has received a final written warning, Superintendent Julie Mullan said: “We expect the highest standards of professionalism and integrity from all of our police officers in accordance with the standards contained in the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Code of Ethics.

“The sanction of a ‘Final Written Warning’ reflects the seriousness with which the Police Service of Northern Ireland views misconduct involving violence against women and girls. Last year, we re-issued a service-wide statement of intent, which again made explicit that there will be no tolerance for police officers and police staff who abuse their power for sexual gain.

“We take proactive action in response to any concerns raised about inappropriate behaviours in the workplace in line with our VAWG Action Plan and Power to Change campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are also actively ensuring our officers and staff know how to report discriminatory or unethical behaviours via our internal reporting systems.

"I would encourage anyone who suspects a member of our service of abusing their position, in any manner, to report it to us, or to the Ombudsman's Office. You can be assured that the matter will be investigated thoroughly."

If you are experiencing domestic or sexual abuse, support is available. The 24/7 Domestic & Sexual Abuse Helpline offers free and confidential support to all genders: 0808 802 1414. Specialist services are also available: Women’s Aid for women, children and young people (womensaidni.org) and the Men’s Advisory Project for adult men (mapni.co.uk).