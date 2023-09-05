Financial consultant caught doing 114mph in BMW ‘panicked’ after getting text message, court told
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jordan Hinks, aged 25, from Princess Way in Portadown, was said by his lawyer to have panicked when he received a text message from his wife that his child had been hospitalised.Hinks was fined £400 with a £15 offender's levy and handed six penalty points for the speeding offence on June 30 last.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan told him he understood his panic on a "human level" but he should not have been travelling at 114mph as he could not have control of the car had something happened.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He said he would not disqualify him but would impose an increased fine along with six penalty points.
Prosecuting counsel said at approximately 11am, police at Annaghilla Road were overtaken by the defendant in a BMW car.
She said police followed the vehicle at speeds of between 110 and 114mph before using their siren and blue lights to get it to stop by the side of the road.
A defence lawyer, who handed into court screen shots of text messages, said the defendant was at work in Enniskillen when he received a message about his young child and simply panicked and jumped into the car to head back to Portadown.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He described it as a mission of mercy as the defendant thought his young daughter was very ill.
The lawyer said Hinks accepted it was "far too great a speed" but urged the court not to impose a disqualification as the defendant needed his licence for work.