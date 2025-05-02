Fine and penalty points for Cookstown man who fell asleep behind the wheel and crashed into lamp post

By Dungannon Court Reporter
Published 2nd May 2025, 07:00 BST
A Cookstown man has been fined and given three penalty points after falling asleep at the wheel of a car and crashing into a lamp post on the Moneymore Road.

Matthew Lindsay, 22, whose address was given as Old Rectory Park, appeared before Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday, April 30, charged with driving without due care and attention.

The court heard that on December 24, 2023 at 4.15am police responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Moneymore Road in Cookstown.

It was reported that a vehicle with substantial damage was seen in a ditch at the side of the road and that a lamp post, which had been hit by the vehicle, had been uprooted with electrical wires exposed.

Cookstown man fined by Dungannon Magistrates Court after falling asleep at the wheel of a car and crashing into a lamppost. Pic credit: NIWDCookstown man fined by Dungannon Magistrates Court after falling asleep at the wheel of a car and crashing into a lamppost. Pic credit: NIWD
Cookstown man fined by Dungannon Magistrates Court after falling asleep at the wheel of a car and crashing into a lamppost. Pic credit: NIWD

It was stated in court that no injuries were reported as a result of the collision.

Both a breath test and blood test were carried out and showed the defendant was within the legal limit. The defendant attended the police station for interview.

During interview the defendant stated that he fell asleep at the wheel and that had caused the collision.

Defence told the court the defendant had worked a long shift and that he had told police at the scene that he had fallen asleep.

"Given his lack of sleep over a long time he should not have been driving,” added the defence.

District Judge Francis Rafferty imposed a fine of £150, as well as an offender’s levy of £15.

Mr Rafferty also endorsed the defendant’s driving licence with three penalty points.

