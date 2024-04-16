Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kenneth Brian Bell, 59, whose address was given as Ballyskeagh Road in Dunmurry, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday April 11, 2024 to face the driving charges.

The court heard that on October 23, 2023, the defendant drove a VW Caddy on the Ballyskeagh Road without being the holder of a valid driving licence and without insurance for the vehicle.

During sentencing District Judge Rosie Watters told the defendant: “You had a track record until you were disqualified in 2011 and nothing since. I will not disqualify you today.”

Dunmurry man fined and given penalty points for driving offences. Pic credit: Google

On the charge of having no driving licence, Ms Watters imposed a fine of £50 and an offender’s levy of £15.