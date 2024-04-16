Fine and penalty points for Dunmurry man who drove without a licence or insurance

A Dunmurry man has been fined and given penalty points by a Lisburn judge after driving without a licence or insurance.
By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 16th Apr 2024, 10:07 BST
Kenneth Brian Bell, 59, whose address was given as Ballyskeagh Road in Dunmurry, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday April 11, 2024 to face the driving charges.

The court heard that on October 23, 2023, the defendant drove a VW Caddy on the Ballyskeagh Road without being the holder of a valid driving licence and without insurance for the vehicle.

During sentencing District Judge Rosie Watters told the defendant: “You had a track record until you were disqualified in 2011 and nothing since. I will not disqualify you today.”

Dunmurry man fined and given penalty points for driving offences. Pic credit: GoogleDunmurry man fined and given penalty points for driving offences. Pic credit: Google
On the charge of having no driving licence, Ms Watters imposed a fine of £50 and an offender’s levy of £15.

On the charge of having no insurance, Ms Watters imposed a fine of £250. She also endorsed the defendant’s driving licence with eight penalty points.