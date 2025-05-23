Fine and penalty points for Lisburn man who insured the wrong car
Mark McAllister, 58, whose address was given as Glencourt Close, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with having no insurance.
The court heard that on January 4, 2025 at 6.15pm police were conducting a patrol on the Ravernet Road in Lisburn.
Checks were carried out and showed the defendant’s vehicle did not have a valid insurance policy.
On January 6, 2025 the defendant attended the enquiry office at Lisburn Police station and provided documentation from Churchill that stated he was not covered at the time of the stop. He was then informed the matter would be referred to the Public Prosecution Service.
Defence told the court: “This does appear to be a genuine mistake. There was an insurance policy in place but he appears to have insured an old car instead of the one he was driving.
"He genuinely thought the car he was driving was covered by the policy. As soon as he realised the mistake he rectified it.
"This man has a twenty year no claims bonus. This does appear to be an accident and a one off.
"His licence is essential to him. He had no previous convictions of any nature.”
Deputy District Judge John Rea said he would keep the sentence to the same level as a fixed penalty notice.
He imposed a fine of £200, as well as an offender’s levy of £15.
He also endorsed the defendant’s driving licence with six penalty points.