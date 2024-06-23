Fine and penalty points for Lisburn plumber who admitted driving without insurance

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Lisburn man has been fined and given penalty points after he admitted driving without insurance.

Jack Smyth, 20, whose address was given as Windermere Gardens appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, June 20, 2024 to face the driving charge.

The court heard that at 7.45pm on February 25, 2024 police observed a vehicle travelling on the Prince William Road in Lisburn.

The vehicle came to a stop and the police spoke to the driver. Checks showed he wasn’t named on the car’s insurance policy.

He said he had insurance and attended the police station on February 29, however the insurance policy he presented to the police was dated February 29, meaning he was not insured on the date of the offence.

A defence lawyer told the court: “He assumed he had been insured

"He is a full time plumber and requires his licence. His mother always took care of such things and he hadn’t insured himself. He is now insured.”

Referring to his record, the lawyer continued: “There is a charge for speeding and for failing to produce insurance. One would hope he has learnt his lesson.”

Deputy District Judge Paul Copeland imposed a fine of £200, as well as an offender’s levy of £15.

Mr Copeland also endorsed the defendant’s driving licence with six penalty points. It was noted the defendant also had three live penalty points already on his licence, which were related to a speeding offence in February 2023.