Register
BREAKING

Fine and penalty points for Lisburn woman who admitted speeding

A Lisburn woman has been handed a fine and penalty points by Lisburn Magistrates Court after she admitted to speeding.
By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 15th Dec 2023, 11:35 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 11:35 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Lisa Trainor, 32, whose address was given as Huntingdon Hill in Lisburn, was charged with driving at excess speed on April 26, 2023.

The court heard that the defendant was recorded travelling at 41mph in a 30mph zone.

The court was also told that she was offered a fixed penalty notice but failed to take it up on time.

Most Popular
Lisburn woman fined and given penalty points for speeding. Pic credit: GoogleLisburn woman fined and given penalty points for speeding. Pic credit: Google
Lisburn woman fined and given penalty points for speeding. Pic credit: Google
Read More
Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council introduces innovative ‘Golden Bauble’ Christm...

District Judge Rafferty imposed a fine of £100, as well as an offender’s levy of £15.

Mr Rafferty also endorsed the defendant’s driving licence with three penalty points.

The District Judge allowed the defendant six weeks to pay the fine.