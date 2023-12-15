Fine and penalty points for Lisburn woman who admitted speeding
A Lisburn woman has been handed a fine and penalty points by Lisburn Magistrates Court after she admitted to speeding.
Lisa Trainor, 32, whose address was given as Huntingdon Hill in Lisburn, was charged with driving at excess speed on April 26, 2023.
The court heard that the defendant was recorded travelling at 41mph in a 30mph zone.
The court was also told that she was offered a fixed penalty notice but failed to take it up on time.
District Judge Rafferty imposed a fine of £100, as well as an offender’s levy of £15.
Mr Rafferty also endorsed the defendant’s driving licence with three penalty points.
The District Judge allowed the defendant six weeks to pay the fine.