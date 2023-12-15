A Lisburn woman has been handed a fine and penalty points by Lisburn Magistrates Court after she admitted to speeding.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lisa Trainor, 32, whose address was given as Huntingdon Hill in Lisburn, was charged with driving at excess speed on April 26, 2023.

The court heard that the defendant was recorded travelling at 41mph in a 30mph zone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The court was also told that she was offered a fixed penalty notice but failed to take it up on time.

Lisburn woman fined and given penalty points for speeding. Pic credit: Google

District Judge Rafferty imposed a fine of £100, as well as an offender’s levy of £15.

Mr Rafferty also endorsed the defendant’s driving licence with three penalty points.