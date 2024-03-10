Fine and penalty points for Lisburn woman who drove without insurance
The court heard that on August 21, 2023, Jenni Brown, 38, whose address was given as Ballymacoss Drive in Lisburn, drove a BMW on Rathvarna Drive in Lisburn without insurance.
The court was told that the defendant had “immediately rectified the matter” by taking out a new insurance policy.
The court was also told there were currently no penalty points on the defendant’s driving licence.
Defence said: “She was driving her partner’s car and there were no named drivers on the policy.
"She believed her own insurance covered her but her own insurance hadn’t auto-renewed.
"She moved address and believes the renewal letter may have gone to her old address.”
Deputy District Judge Gerard Trainor imposed a fine of £200 and an offender’s levy of £15.
Mr Trainor also endorsed the defendant’s driving licence with six penalty points.
He allowed the defendant 10 weeks to pay the fines.