The court heard that on August 21, 2023, Jenni Brown, 38, whose address was given as Ballymacoss Drive in Lisburn, drove a BMW on Rathvarna Drive in Lisburn without insurance.

The court was told that the defendant had “immediately rectified the matter” by taking out a new insurance policy.

The court was also told there were currently no penalty points on the defendant’s driving licence.

Defence said: “She was driving her partner’s car and there were no named drivers on the policy.

"She believed her own insurance covered her but her own insurance hadn’t auto-renewed.

"She moved address and believes the renewal letter may have gone to her old address.”

Deputy District Judge Gerard Trainor imposed a fine of £200 and an offender’s levy of £15.

Mr Trainor also endorsed the defendant’s driving licence with six penalty points.