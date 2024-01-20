Fine and penalty points for unaccompanied Lisburn driver who only had a provisional licence

A Lisburn man has been fined and given penalty points after pleading guilty to driving offences.

William Charles Johnston, 55, of Drumbeg Drive, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with two counts of being an unaccompanied provisional driver and one charge of failing to display L plates.

On August 8, 2023, police observed a Volkswagen Passat at The Cutts in Dunmurry. Checks showed the defendant was a provisional driver and had no L plates displayed on the vehicle.

His son, who holds a full driving licence, was in the vehicle, however it was stated that he was intoxicated at the time and not deemed to be fit to be accompanying a provisional driver.

Fine and penalty points for Lisburn driver. Pic credit: Google

The court heard that on September 11, 2023 at 3pm police observed a Volkswagen Passat on the Laganbank Road in Lisburn. The defendant was driving the vehicle and there was no one else in the car at the time. The defendant presented the police with a provisional driving licence.

Defence told the court the defendant had applied for his driving test and had already passed the written exam.

On the charge relating to September 11, the a defence lawyer said: “The car was being repaired and he went and picked it up. He realises he shouldn’t have done that as he didn’t have a full licence.”

In relation to the charges of August 20, the lawyer stated: “He drove the car home as his son was intoxicated and he accepts that he wasn’t a properly supervised driver."