Fine and points for Lisburn man driving at twice the legal speed limit
Matthew Orr, 32, whose address was given as Wyncroft Crescent in Lisburn, was charged with driving at excess speed.
Lisburn Magistrates Court heard that he was stopped by police on the Culcavey Road at 1pm on June 19, 2023 and that the speed was recorded as 61mph in a 30mph zone.
Due to the level of the speed, the defendant was not offered a fixed penalty at the scene.
Defence said the defendant is employed as a civil servant and that he is expected to keep a clear criminal record.
“He is ashamed and embarrassed,” continued the defence.
"He misinterpreted the road markings and believed he had entered the national speed limit zone. This is not indicative of his normal driving.”
District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a fine of £150 and endorsed the defendant’s driving licence with three penalty points.