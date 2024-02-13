Register
Fine and points for Lisburn man driving at twice the legal speed limit

A Lisburn man who was recorded driving at more than twice the speed limit has been fined and given three penalty points.
By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 13th Feb 2024, 19:34 GMT
Matthew Orr, 32, whose address was given as Wyncroft Crescent in Lisburn, was charged with driving at excess speed.

Lisburn Magistrates Court heard that he was stopped by police on the Culcavey Road at 1pm on June 19, 2023 and that the speed was recorded as 61mph in a 30mph zone.

Due to the level of the speed, the defendant was not offered a fixed penalty at the scene.

Fine and penalty points for Lisburn man caught speeding. Pic credit: GoogleFine and penalty points for Lisburn man caught speeding. Pic credit: Google
Defence said the defendant is employed as a civil servant and that he is expected to keep a clear criminal record.

“He is ashamed and embarrassed,” continued the defence.

"He misinterpreted the road markings and believed he had entered the national speed limit zone. This is not indicative of his normal driving.”

District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a fine of £150 and endorsed the defendant’s driving licence with three penalty points.