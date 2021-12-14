Fined £215 for no insurance

A young South Derry motorist was fined £215 with six penalty points at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday for having no insurance.

Twenty-seven-year-old Dean James Morrison from The Orchard, Draperstown, was fined a further £50 for failing to display ‘L’ plates.

The court heard the offences were detected at Glenshane Road, Maghera, on April 19 2020.

Counsel for Gary Hayden, 49, said he was prepared to make the declaration in order to secure release from custody.

Defence lawyer Michael Forde explained the defendant had just changed his car “a matter of hours” before he was detected by the police.

-

-

-