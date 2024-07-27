Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 63-year-old man who sexually assaulted two women - one on a train and the other at a railway station - has been given a suspended prison term and been put on the Sex Offenders' Register for seven years.

Colin Gault, of Greymount Park in Finvoy near Ballymoney, also admitted being disorderly and resisting a police officer in the execution of his duty on the same day - Monday November 20 last year.

The defendant was in the dock at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The court heard that around 6pm a 20-year-old woman, who was unknown to the defendant, was travelling alone on a train on the way to Ballymena. The defendant had boarded at Ballymoney and sat down beside her.

He put a tray table down to "deter" the woman "from leaving" and spoke to her "and without notice placed his hands on her leg by her knee, rubbed it upwards towards her groin". “He then touched the side of her face," a prosecutor said.

The woman was able to write a text message on her phone saying “this man is harassing me” and showed it to a conductor.

The conductor then "ordered the defendant to allow the injured party to move to another seat. She then moved elsewhere on the train and contacted police".

Gault got off the train at Ballymena Railway Station and approached two females who were in a waiting room. One of them was 18-years-old and the two females left the waiting room and moved to a bench at the platform after Gault had spoken to them.

Around five minutes later the defendant walked towards them and "touched the injured party's thigh" which prompted the other female to shout at him, ordering him to get away but he ignored that and "reached out to touch the injured party".

When she was able to move he was unable to make contact and the defendant "became disgruntled" and returned to the waiting room.

The court heard the defendant had a clear record. A defence lawyer said the defendant's partner had died "quite recently".

He said the incidents last November were "extremely disturbing" but he had shown "genuine remorse".

On the day in question the level of alcohol taken was "completely unacceptable" and he had "no recollection" of events. He said Gault had a "full sense of shame" and was receiving help in relation to alcohol issues.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "These are very serious offences. These were two young ladies, one of them was on her own and no doubt she obviously felt very vulnerable.

"She had the presence of mind to show her phone to the conductor and to indicate that she was concerned about your behaviour."

The judge said the defendant had a clear record and had expressed "regret" and was getting assistance for his alcohol issue. He said Probation assessed him as a "low risk of re-offending".

Gault was given a four months prison term, suspended for two years. He was also put on the Sex Offenders' Register.