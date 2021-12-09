The incident happened in the Hill Street area of the town on Tuesday morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for information or witnesses from anyone who may have observed any suspicious activity in the area of Hill Street, Lurgan on Tuesday 7th December at around 1115

“A house has been deliberately set on fire and could have easily spread to neighbouring properties.

Firefighters came to the rescue in seven appliances.

“If you have any information please contact Detectives in Lurgan on 101 and quote serial number 730 of 07/12/21”

-