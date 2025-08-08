Fire Service took over-the-limit Ahoghill motorist from crashed vehicle
William Stockman (47), of Brookfield Gardens in Ahoghill, crashed at Old Portglenone Road at Ahoghill at 5am on January 14 this year.
He was taken to Antrim Area Hospital where a back calculation gave him an alcohol in blood reading of 166 - the legal limit for blood is 80.
The defendant was not present at Ballymena Magistrates Court.
A defence solicitor said the defendant is a wheelchair user and the loss of his licence will have a "significant impact" on his day-to-day life.
The defendant was given a 16 months driving ban and was fined £250.