A motorist taken from a BMW by the Fire Service after the vehicle ended up on its side in a hedge was over the drink drive limit.

William Stockman (47), of Brookfield Gardens in Ahoghill, crashed at Old Portglenone Road at Ahoghill at 5am on January 14 this year.

He was taken to Antrim Area Hospital where a back calculation gave him an alcohol in blood reading of 166 - the legal limit for blood is 80.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

The defendant was not present at Ballymena Magistrates Court.

A defence solicitor said the defendant is a wheelchair user and the loss of his licence will have a "significant impact" on his day-to-day life.

The defendant was given a 16 months driving ban and was fined £250.