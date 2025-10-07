Firearm and a quantity of ammunition seized by police after Newtownabbey searches
Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the recovery of a firearm and quantity of ammunition in Newtownabbey.
Detective Inspector Gallagher said: “During a planned search today, Tuesday, 7th October, a firearm was uncovered in the Glas na Braden Glen area. A further search at around 12.50pm then revealed a quantity of ammunition.
“Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone with information, including dash-cam, CCTV or other footage, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 699 of 07/10/25."
Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.