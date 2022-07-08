Loading...

Firearm and suspected pipe bomb found during Larne search

Police seized a firearm and drugs during the planned search of a house in Larne yesterday (Thursday).

By The Newsroom
Friday, 8th July 2022, 3:54 pm

Officers removed a firearm and suspected pipe bomb from the property.

They also seized a quantity of cannabis, drug-related items, a quantity of pregabalin/mirtazapine tablets and a number of mobile phones during the operation.

Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “Police remain fully committed to tackling the scourge of drugs and linked criminality.

“We will continue to proactively investigate and carry out searches to tackle this issue. I would appeal to anyone who knows anything about illegal drugs or drug dealing in their area to contact police on 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/