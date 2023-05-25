Firearms were drawn by police after officers were confronted by a man with a machete at a caravan in Antrim town, a court heard.

Charles Doherty (32), with an address listed as no fixed abode in Belfast, pleaded guilty to possessing a machete with intent to commit assault on police and six charges of assault - which involved six officers being in fear of assault, Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told.

He appeared at court via video link from prison in relation to incidents on February 23 this year. A prosecutor said police were told of a disturbance at an address at Dublin Road in Antrim town.

During a dropped 999 call to police, a male could be heard in the background shouting: "Come on you are going to die first. That is how it works."

Ballymena courthouse

When police arrived a man who lived at the address said the defendant had a hatchet and was "trying to wreck my house".

Doherty was in a caravan at the address along with another male and police shouted for the defendant to identify himself, the prosecutor said.

The defendant then came out with a machete "at least six inches in length" which he had by his side. He walked towards police and a male from the house and officers shouted "two clear commands" for the defendant to put the weapon down.

He failed to comply and continued to approach police and at that point police then drew firearms and give another command ordering the defendant to put the weapon down. "He refused to do so and police then deployed PAVA spray with no effect on the defendant."

Doherty then went back into the caravan and officers asked for him to drop the weapon. The caravan door opened again and Doherty shouted "Come on then" in an "aggressive tone".

Officers shouted "Armed police" and the defendant closed the door. Doherty then shouted: "Come on. Let's go.” He exited the caravan and was "shaking" the machete as he walked towards police.

Officers "withdrew to a safe distance" and asked him to put the weapon down.

The prosecutor added: "At that point his brother then took the weapon from the defendant's hand and put it on the ground" and police handcuffed the defendant. When cautioned, Doherty told police: "The only person assaulted was myself. I was just chopping wood."

The prosecutor said there were no injuries to police and that the assault charges involved "apprehension".

A defence lawyer said the defendant had spent a number of weeks in prison on remand. He said a Probation report said Doherty did not accept "the factual matrix" of elements outlined to the court but accepted he had put officers in fear.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was a "serious" case and the defendant had a "poor criminal record".

