Firefighter injured after Newtownabbey attack

A report was received shortly after 9.40pm that officers from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were attending a call in the area when they came under attack from a large group of youths.

It was reported that the youths were throwing stones. A firefighter received a shoulder injury when he was struck with an object as a result of this incident.

Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector, Emma Spence said: “We would strongly condemn this type of anti-social behaviour and nobody comes to work expecting to be assaulted.

Valley Park. (Pic by Google).

“This firefighter had been carrying out his duty and serving our local community in order to protect property, prevent danger to the public and reduce any further risk of injury.

“If you have information in relation to who was responsible for this incident, please have the courage to come forward and provide information.

“Our enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have footage of this incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2017 of 21/04/22.”

Alternatively, information can be provided online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ Information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/