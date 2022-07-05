Firefighters deal with nine deliberate blazes at Ballyclare site in one week

Independent councillor Michael Stewart voiced concerns after firefighters responded to nine fires at the site between Tuesday, June 28 and yesterday (Monday, July 4), including three separate blazes on Thursday, June 30 and two incidents on Friday, July 1.

A Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson confirmed to this newspaper that all of the fires are being treated as “deliberate ignition.”

Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times, Cllr Stewart said: “Make no mistake, these mindless, malicious acts cannot be dismissed as harmless mischief. If this behaviour continues, someone is going to be seriously hurt, or worse on that site and other derelict sites around Ballyclare that have experienced similar incidents in recent times.

A number of fires have been reported over the past week at the derelict farm in the Ballycorr Road area. (Pic by Love Ballyclare).

“These buildings are not a playground. The fires have made them dangerously unsafe and sooner or later, if they continue, I fear there will be tragic consequences.

“I commend the NIFRS crews for their continued responsiveness, particularly at a time when their resources are stretched to the limit, but they don’t need this and our community certainly doesn’t deserve it. I’ve spoken with our local Neighbourhood Policing Team and they are taking steps to tackle the problem but we all have a responsibility to do all that we can to help them and our brave firefighters.

“These are tough times for all of us, and there will be tougher times ahead. The last thing any of us needs is a summer of senseless stupidity, so I would urge everyone to please do the right thing and do what they can to help stop this behaviour now.”

Police have launched an appeal for information following the incidents.

Urging anyone with information about the fires to contact PSNI officers, Inspector Spence from the Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “In the last week we have received reports of fires being deliberately started at a derelict building in the area.

“Our enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances of all of these incidents, and we will be continuing to work closely with our partner agencies to address the issue of anti-social behaviour in this area.

“This kind of activity is not acceptable. These fires not only put those responsible for lighting them at risk, they also endanger anyone in the vicinity and put emergency services under unnecessary pressure.

“It is vital that the people who choose to engage in anti-social behaviour understand that it is unacceptable and it must stop. We don’t want anyone injured or worse.

“Parents and guardians need to have an active role in preventing young people from becoming involved or caught up in these activities. Know where your children are, who they are with, what they are doing and what they are arranging on their social media accounts.

“I would ask anyone who witnesses any ongoing anti-social behaviour to contact police on 101 at the earliest opportunity to enable officers to respond immediately.”

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/