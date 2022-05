Around 35 members of the Fire Service managed to extinguish the blaze at a direlict building in the early hours of this morning.

A police statement issued last night (Sunday) said: “Police are advising residents in Derry / Londonderry that colleagues in the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service are currently dealing with a large fire in the grounds of Gransha. Please keep doors and windows closed while they deal with the blaze.”