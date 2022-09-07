Firefighters tasked to ‘deliberate’ blaze in Whitehead

One appliance from Whitehead Fire Station and one from Carrickfergus Station responded to the incident shortly before 10pm.

Detailing the response in a statement issued to the Carrick Times, a Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called to a large quantity of tyres and rubbish alight inside derelict outbuildings.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used two jets to extinguish the fire.

Adelaide Avenue. (Pic by Google).

“The incident was dealt with by 10.58pm and the cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate ignition.”