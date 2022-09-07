Firefighters tasked to ‘deliberate’ blaze in Whitehead
Two fire appliances were tasked to a blaze involving tyres and rubbish in the Adelaide Avenue area of Whitehead last night (Tuesday).
One appliance from Whitehead Fire Station and one from Carrickfergus Station responded to the incident shortly before 10pm.
Detailing the response in a statement issued to the Carrick Times, a Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called to a large quantity of tyres and rubbish alight inside derelict outbuildings.
“Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used two jets to extinguish the fire.
“The incident was dealt with by 10.58pm and the cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate ignition.”
During the incident, residents were advised to keep their doors and windows closed and to stay away from the area.