Fireworks thrown at house being treated as a hate crime
Magherafelt police are treating the throwing of fireworks at a house as a hate crime.
The incident happened at Innisrush, near Maghera, on Friday.Mid Ulster PSNI said in a social media post that it is being investigated "as a hate crime with those being targeted due to their community background."No one should be attacked because of their background or beliefs."If you can help identify those responsible please contact Police using 101 quoting 2071 21/10/22."
A report can be made using the PSNI or Crimestoppers websites.