Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Five arrested by PSNI as part of province-wide bogus charity collector probe

Police have arrested five people in relation to a number of reports of bogus charity collectors targeting members of the public across Northern Ireland.
By The Newsroom
Published 14th Jul 2023, 17:24 BST

Reports about people claiming to be fundraising on behalf of a local charity were received recently across Newry, Armagh, Cookstown, Banbridge, Omagh, Bangor, Newtownabbey, Lurgan, Craigavon, Newcastle, Downpatrick, Lisburn, Ballymena, Limavady and Carryduff.

Detailing the arrest operation, Inspector Browne said: "At around 11.30am on Thursday, July 13, police stopped a car in the Victoria Road area of Armagh. Following a search of the car, a number of items were seized including clipboards, and subsequently four men, aged 30, 33, 39 and 48, and one woman, aged 30, were arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation. They remain in police custody at this time.

"Reports relating to people claiming to be from a local charity approaching members of the public and asking for money have been received across several areas in Northern Ireland.

Most Popular
Four men and a woman remain in police custody.Four men and a woman remain in police custody.
Four men and a woman remain in police custody.

"We’re advising the public to be vigilant, if you are unsure of the authenticity of collectors, don’t be afraid to ask them for identification- genuine collectors will not be offended.

"If you’re not entirely satisfied they are who they are claiming to be, call 101 and you will be given the option of going through to the Quick Check facility. Your call will be answered by a trained police call handler who will take the details of the company which the caller claims to be working for. If they are not genuine or the operator thinks there is anything suspicious, they will contact police immediately."

Read More
Man and woman arrested as police seize large quantity of herbal cannabis in Cook...

Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800555111.