Police have arrested five people in relation to a number of reports of bogus charity collectors targeting members of the public across Northern Ireland.

Reports about people claiming to be fundraising on behalf of a local charity were received recently across Newry, Armagh, Cookstown, Banbridge, Omagh, Bangor, Newtownabbey, Lurgan, Craigavon, Newcastle, Downpatrick, Lisburn, Ballymena, Limavady and Carryduff.

Detailing the arrest operation, Inspector Browne said: "At around 11.30am on Thursday, July 13, police stopped a car in the Victoria Road area of Armagh. Following a search of the car, a number of items were seized including clipboards, and subsequently four men, aged 30, 33, 39 and 48, and one woman, aged 30, were arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation. They remain in police custody at this time.

"Reports relating to people claiming to be from a local charity approaching members of the public and asking for money have been received across several areas in Northern Ireland.

Four men and a woman remain in police custody.

"We’re advising the public to be vigilant, if you are unsure of the authenticity of collectors, don’t be afraid to ask them for identification- genuine collectors will not be offended.

"If you’re not entirely satisfied they are who they are claiming to be, call 101 and you will be given the option of going through to the Quick Check facility. Your call will be answered by a trained police call handler who will take the details of the company which the caller claims to be working for. If they are not genuine or the operator thinks there is anything suspicious, they will contact police immediately."