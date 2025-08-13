Five people have been arrested after police recovered drugs worth an estimated £0.5million in a series of searches across Northern Ireland on Wednesday (August 13).

Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch, supported by Tactical Support Group officers, carried out searches at five addresses during the operation targeting cannabis cultivation.

The five males aged 33, 34, 38, 41 and 43 were arrested for a variety of offences including suspicion of cultivation of cannabis. All remain in custody at this time.

Detective Inspector Kelly said: “Today as a result of ongoing enquiries into an organised criminal gangs activities and with the assistance of a number of departments, we had a co-ordinated day of action.

Police Organised Crime Branch officers seized a quantity of suspected cannabis from a property in Templepatrick. Photo provided by PSNI

"We have located and dismantled four cannabis cultivations within properties in Templepatrick, Coleraine, Tandragee and Lurgan. Each location was expertly set up containing rooms full of plants at various stages of growth.

"Clearly there was a conveyor belt supply of drugs being produced, with regular harvests across the properties, which would likely be sold on to other criminal gangs. The drugs recovered have a potential street value of approximately £500,000.

"A fifth property in Newry was searched and the occupant located and arrested by Roads Policing officers in Portadown this morning."

Officers recovered a quantity of suspected cannabis from a property in Tandragee on Wednesday. Photo provided by PSNI

Four vehicles have also been seized by detectives.

DI Kelly added: “Organised crime gangs fund their criminality and lifestyle at the expense of others. Damage is caused to properties. Vulnerable people caught up in drug misuse suffer and it creates a pressure on families and the health service.

“I’m grateful to local people and communities for their continued support, and I’m keen to reiterate and appeal for anyone with information on this incident or drug supply in general to contact us on 101.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.