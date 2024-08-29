Five masked men ransack house in Milbrooke Manor area of Ballymoney
At around 9.30pm, it was reported that five masked men wearing dark coloured clothing, one armed with a weapon, entered the property.
The occupants were ordered to remain in the kitchen, as the entire property was ransacked. It was reported that a sum of money, jewellery and other items were taken. There were no reports of any injuries to any of the occupants inside the house.
Police are keen to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in Millbrooke Manor, Mill Grange and Finvoy Road areas of Ballymoney.
Anyone with information or dashcam, CCTV or other footage is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1654 28/08/24.
Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
The charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/