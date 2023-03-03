Five men have been arrested following the discovery of a cannabis farm near Cookstown.

Detectives from the PSNI's Criminal Investigation Department, assisted by colleagues in the Specialist Operations Branch Air Support Unit and Neighhourhood police teams took part in the operation yesterday.

Detective Inspector Ryan said: “Police received a report that a man had been injured at a property in the Tulnacross Road area on Thursday, 2nd March.

“On arrival, officers uncovered a large and sophisticated cannabis farm.

Five men arrested following the discovery of a cannabis farm. Pic: PSNI

“Further searches at the property also located a suspected firearm and a quantity of ammunition.

“These items have been seized for forensic examination, along with a large quantity of suspected cannabis.

"Colleagues from our Specialist Operations Branch Air Support Unit assisted officers on the ground by landing the helicopter in a nearby field, and making a pursuit on foot detaining one of the suspects.

“The men, aged 28, 36, 50 and two aged 29, have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences and remain in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

Cannabis farm at Tulnacross Road, Cookstown. Pic: PSNI

“We are committed to tackling the illegal drugs trade and the criminals whose only concern is how they make a profit.

“I would urge anyone who has any information about drugs or drug-dealing in their community to call us so we can take action. That call could make all the difference.

