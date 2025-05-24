Five prisoners currently unlawfully at large from custody in Northern Ireland

3 . Elijah Martin Gavin

Unlawfully at large since April 13, 2022 from HMP Magilligan. He is described as being 1.77m in height, of medium build and with green eyes and brown hair. He has various distinguishing marks - a tattoo on his lower left arm of baby Johny,; a tattoo of a snake on the back of his right shoulder; a tattoo on his chest of a cross and a tattoo of pearl on his lower right arm. His offences are listed as: using a motor vehicle without insurance, excess speed, fraud by false representation, no driving licence, burglarly (non dwelling), criminal damage, burglary with intent to steal, grievous bodily harm, possession of a class B controlled drug and burglary with intent to steal. He had been released on compassionate temporary release. Photo: Department of Justice Photo: Department of Justice