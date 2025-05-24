Five prisoners currently unlawfully at large from custody in Northern Ireland

One of the offenders has been unlawfully at large for more than 20 years.
The Department of Justice has asked that if a member of the public sees anyone matching any of the descriptions issued relating to the men they should call their nearest police station or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
1. Unlawfully at large
Five prisoners are currently unlawfully at large from custody in Northern Ireland according to the Department of Justice. Picture: Pixabay Photo: Pixabay
2. James Meehan
Unlawfully at large since December 9, 2024, after being released on unaccompanied temporary release, aged 55. He is described as being 1.8m in height, of medium build, with blue eyes and brown hair. He has several distinguishing marks - a scar on his right hand and a disgigurement on his left middle finger. His offence is listed as murder. Photo: Department of Justice
3. Elijah Martin Gavin
Unlawfully at large since April 13, 2022 from HMP Magilligan. He is described as being 1.77m in height, of medium build and with green eyes and brown hair. He has various distinguishing marks - a tattoo on his lower left arm of baby Johny,; a tattoo of a snake on the back of his right shoulder; a tattoo on his chest of a cross and a tattoo of pearl on his lower right arm. His offences are listed as: using a motor vehicle without insurance, excess speed, fraud by false representation, no driving licence, burglarly (non dwelling), criminal damage, burglary with intent to steal, grievous bodily harm, possession of a class B controlled drug and burglary with intent to steal. He had been released on compassionate temporary release. Photo: Department of Justice Photo: Department of Justice
4. Patrick McCarthy
Unlawfully at large since August 20, 2020 from HMP Magilligan. He is described as being 1.73m in height, of stocky build, with a ruddy complexion, blue eyes and dark brown hair. He has the following distinguishing marks: a gun tattoo on his upper left arm and a cross tattoo on his lower right arm. His offences are listed as: burglary; going equipped for burglary; attempted burglary; theft; going equipped for theft; attempted theft; assault; possesion of an offensive weapon; assault; criminal damage; dangerous driving Photo: Department of Justice