Police have issued an appeal for information in relation to a report of criminal damage and assault involving five teenagers in Cullybackey.

PSNI Mid and East Antrim said the youths between the ages of 12-16 were involved the Main Street incident around 9pm on Tuesday, July 9.

Police added: “They are described as wearing the following:

Black tracksuit top and black bottoms; Black tracksuit top and black bottoms; Black tracksuit top and grey bottoms; Grey tracksuit top and grey bottoms; Pink top and black bottoms.

"Police are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident or anyone who may have dashcam footage. Please call 101 and quote reference number 1697 of 09/07/2024.”