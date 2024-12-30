Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are treating a series of vehicle attacks in south Belfast as sectarian motivated hate crimes.

Inspector Green said: “Shortly after 11:45am on Sunday 29th December, it was reported to police that four vehicles parked overnight at the Maryville Park area were damaged.

"A further report was received by police of a vehicle parked in the Mowhan Street area, which was also damaged sometime between midnight and around 1:30pm on Sunday 29th December.

“Enquiries are continuing but at this stage, police are investigating a potential link between these reports which are also being treated as sectarian motivated hate crimes.

“Police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to these incidents, or who may have witnessed anything suspicious in either locations that may be able to assist with their enquiries.

"Please contact 101, quoting reference number 538 29/12/24 or alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”