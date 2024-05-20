Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Five lorries were destroyed in a “deliberate ignition” incident in west Belfast on Sunday evening (May 19).

In an appeal for information and witnesses, a police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 11.30pm, officers received and responded to a report of vehicles alight at premises on the Upper Springfield Road.“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene. Five lorries were completely burnt out as a result of the incident, which is being treated as deliberate ignition at this stage. Fortunately, there were no reports of any injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Officers remain at the scene this morning, and enquiries to establish the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene of the incident. Photo by NIFRS