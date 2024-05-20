Five vehicles burnt out in ‘deliberate ignition’ incident on Belfast’s Upper Springfield Road
In an appeal for information and witnesses, a police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 11.30pm, officers received and responded to a report of vehicles alight at premises on the Upper Springfield Road.“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene. Five lorries were completely burnt out as a result of the incident, which is being treated as deliberate ignition at this stage. Fortunately, there were no reports of any injuries.
“Officers remain at the scene this morning, and enquiries to establish the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.
“We are appealing to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area yesterday evening, or who has any information which might assist us, to get in touch. The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 2016 of 19/05/24.”