Fleeing driver tracked down by police dog after pursuit from Lurgan to Tandragee area
Police say the Neighbourhood Policing Team was on patrol on the Tandragee Road, Lurgan, when a vehicle decided to fail to stop for them.
In a statement, the PSNI added: “A pursuit ensued with the driver conducting dangerous manoeuvres, putting road users and pedestrians in danger. The driver had no regard for innocent members of the public.
"The pursuit took us across the district and ended when the vehicle was trapped in the Tandragee area. The male driver made off on foot and was apprehended by the support of our dog ‘Callsign’, who located him hiding in a bush.
"The male has been arrested on multiple driving offences amongst others and will have his day in court.”
Any member of the public who may have captured this pursuit on dash cam is asked to make contact with the police on 101 quoting reference 704-13/09/24.