Fleeing driver tracked down by police dog after pursuit from Lurgan to Tandragee area

By The Newsroom
Published 13th Sep 2024, 21:55 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2024, 21:56 BST

A driver has been arrested on suspicion of multiple driving offences after being tracked down by a police dog following a pursuit in the Lurgan and Tandragee areas on Friday (September 13).

Police say the Neighbourhood Policing Team was on patrol on the Tandragee Road, Lurgan, when a vehicle decided to fail to stop for them.

In a statement, the PSNI added: “A pursuit ensued with the driver conducting dangerous manoeuvres, putting road users and pedestrians in danger. The driver had no regard for innocent members of the public.

Police say the male driver of the vehicle made off on foot. Photo provided by the PSNIPolice say the male driver of the vehicle made off on foot. Photo provided by the PSNI
"The pursuit took us across the district and ended when the vehicle was trapped in the Tandragee area. The male driver made off on foot and was apprehended by the support of our dog ‘Callsign’, who located him hiding in a bush.

"The male has been arrested on multiple driving offences amongst others and will have his day in court.”

Any member of the public who may have captured this pursuit on dash cam is asked to make contact with the police on 101 quoting reference 704-13/09/24.

