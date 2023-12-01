A Florida-based NI man has been before Craigavon Magistrates Court within days of being arrested for drink-driving in Portadown as he wanted to get his flight back to the USA on Thursday.

James Waterson, aged 62, from Banbury Loop, Lakeland, Florida appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday accused of drink-driving, driving without insurance and failing to wear a seat belt.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron

Waterson’s solicitor said there would be guilty pleas to all matters on the charge sheet.

A prosecutor told the court that on Thursday, November 23 this year, at around 11.50pm, police were on patrol in Portadown town centre and spotted a Mini Cooper travelling along Church Street.

Police observed the vehicle crossing the central white line. The vehicle turned onto Mandeville Street where police stopped it. The driver identified himself as the defendant and said he lived in Florida. Police observed he wasn’t wearing a seat belt and police could smell intoxicating liquor on his breath. A preliminary breath test showed a reading of 49 and, later while in Lurgan Custody Suite, an evidential test showed a reading of 47. He was further arrested for not having insurance.

Waterson’s solicitor said his client is from Northern Ireland but resides ‘primarily’ in the USA.

“He visited NI to visit family and also to mix business with pleasure,” said the solicitor adding that on that day the defendant had been at his friend’s house to watch the American football for Thanksgiving.

“He had a couple of beers and thought he would be under the limit and that was a misapprehension on his part. He accepts that fully by his guilty plea,” the solicitor said.

"I am grateful to the prosecution who were able to expedite this case so that this gentleman can fly back hopefully tomorrow (Thursday) to the USA. He is aged 61 and gainfully employed. In relation to the no insurance, he did provide insurance and that hasn’t filtered through.

"He had ‘all state’ insurance and he thought that covered him here. He pleads guilty to it anyway because of the time constraints. The vehicle belonged to his sister-in-law.

"He is someone who has not wasted the court’s time. He lodged £500 into court along with his passport last week. He apologises to the court. He didn’t realise he was over the limit and he falls on his sword. I would ask that the court deals with the matter in a way that doesn’t interfere with his ability to go back to the USA. He knows he will have to sit his driving test once he is sentenced for these matters. It’s not something he will find easy to do in the USA.”

The district judge told the defendant, who had no record: “The reading is 47 which is about one-and-one-third over the limit. I am told you took alcohol and miscalculated the amount you were taking. That is a lesson to everyone, particularly if they are taking any alcohol, to always err on the side of caution.

"I also accept that you genuinely thought you were insured.”