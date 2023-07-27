A man who lobbed a water balloon at opposing fans at a Larne versus Linfield match on Friday, April 21, of this year - the night the home team were presented with the Irish League title trophy - has been given a three year Football Banning Order.

Jay David Thompson, (22), of Braeside Grove in Belfast, was in the dock at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday (July 27) and was also ordered to do 120 hours of Community Service.

He admitted a charge of throwing an article 'capable of causing injury' and being disorderly but a charge of resisting a police officer in the execution of his duty was withdrawn by a prosecutor.

The match ended 1-1. Larne were presented with the league trophy after wrapping up the title the previous week. It was the first time in Larne's history that they had won the league.

Larne were presented with the trophy at Inver Park in April. Photo by: National World

A prosecutor said police were in attendance at a Larne v Linfield game and officers in "Stand B" saw the defendant "shouting and screaming". The court heard he shouted "slut" at a female "at the top of his voice".

He then lobbed a "water balloon into the opposite team's supporters" and continued to "shout and behave in a disorderly manner". Police spoke to him after the game and he attempted to make off.

He would not follow instructions nor allow handcuffs to be applied and he was arrested. He made admissions to police about throwing the water balloon, the prosecutor said.

A defence lawyer said it had been "reprehensible" behaviour and the defendant had described his conduct as "disgusting". The lawyer said it had also been "childish, foolish, stupid".

The lawyer said the defendant said the balloon had been brought to the match by another person.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said a report showed the defendant said he was "not in a good head space" and that Thompson had said a person "planned to buy water balloons to throw at supporters". The judge said the defendant had filled the balloon with "water" at toilet facilities in the ground.

Judge Broderick said there had been an "element of premeditation" and said it was "extremely dangerous" to throw items into a crowd which could include men, women and children.

The judge added: "I think the safest thing is to keep him away from football. It would send a very clear message to all the other supporters who go to football matches, if you throw things into the crowd then you can expect to receive a Football Banning Order."

Judge Broderick said a three year Banning Order was the minimum period which could be given under the legislation.

He added: "I take a dim view. There must be deterrence involved in this sentence. I am going to make the Football Banning Order for a period of three years.