Football coach is banned from roads for speeding

Derek Livingstone (53), of Carnmoyne, Ahoghill, was detected on February 5 this year.

A reference was handed in to court.

Defence barrister Stephen Law told Ballymena Magistrates’ Court the defendant “holds quite an important position within training and encouragement for the youth as regards football and liaises with schools through the Christian organisation that he works for”.

He asked for the court not to ban the defendant from driving for six months as “if he were off the road for a considerable period of time his employment would be called into jeopardy but also he is not going to be able to fulfil the obligation he has towards the children throughout Northern Ireland that he engages with”.

Instead, the barrister asked for a “relatively short period of disqualification”.

The lawyer said the reference showed the defendant’s employers were “very disappointed regarding this type of offending” but if it was a short ban they would keep his employment open for him.