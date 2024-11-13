Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A football ref has been given the red card for speeding.

Martin Kyle Barr (39), of The Old Fort in Derry/Londonderry, was detected doing 90mph whilst at the wheel of an Audi A7 on the M2 motorway - a 70mph zone - in County Antrim on August 20 this year.

He appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday (November 12), which was told the defendant already had nine penalty points on his licence.

The defendant pleaded guilty to doing 90mph and said he was "sorry" and "just wasn't thinking straight".

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the other penalty points were also as a result of speeding and asked the defendant: "Have you a problem with speeding?"

The defendant said in one of the other incidents he was rushing to his son (6) who had broken his arms whilst playing football. He told the court the other two speeding offences were "just stupidity".

The defendant told the court his licence was "very important" as he had two jobs, one being a "football referee".

Judge Broderick told the defendant the law says when a motorist reaches twelve points there should be a six months road ban.

The judge said he would "exercise my discretion but this only happens once" and banned the defendant from getting behind the wheel for a month along with a £200 fine. The nine penalty points remain on the licence.