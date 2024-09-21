Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who stamped on a woman's face leaving a footprint has been given a jail sentence.

Jason Stephen McCullough (37), formerly of Royal Court in Gracehill but now living in Belfast, was sentenced at Ballymena Magistrates Court on charges of assault and also resisting a police officer on May 19 this year. A photo of the face footprint was shown to the judge.

The court head the defendant pushed his then partner to the ground, stamped on her face and repeatedly hit her causing cuts and bruising.

"She sustained what appeared to be a footprint mark to her face which was photographed by police," a prosecutor said.

Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

When she got to her feet she was pushed into the kitchen where the defendant repeatedly struck her. Her glasses were knocked from her face and broken. She managed to escape to a neighbour's house and police were called.

The defendant had been drinking, the court was told. When police arrived he resisted a police officer.

During interview he accepted he had assaulted the woman by slapping and pushing her but denied stamping on her face. He told police he was "ashamed" and remorseful.

A defence lawyer accepted it had been a "serious incident". He said the marriage has now ended.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant: "This is an appalling act of domestic violence. You stamped on the face of the mother of your children to such an extent that the imprint from a sole of your foot was visible when she was photographed.

"She was very lucky she didn't sustain more serious injuries."

The defendant was given a four months jail term but had bail fixed for appeal in the sum of £500.