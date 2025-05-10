Former Ballymena chef admits stealing over £600 worth of items including a Henry Hoover in shoplifting incidents

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 10th May 2025, 06:00 BST
A man has admitted stealing over £600 worth of items including a Henry Hoover.

Mark Girvan (39), of Clonavon Road in Ballymena, also stole meat and alcohol in incidents in early April this year at Lynas Food Outlet, Lidl, Braidwater Service Station and Tesco in the town.

The Henry Hoover was taken from B&M in Ballymena. He also attempted to steal clothing worth £150 from Sports Direct in Ballymena.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: PacemakerThe case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker
The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

A defence solicitor said the former chef had addiction issues.

The defendant appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court via video link from prison where he had been on remand.

He had a record. He was given a six months prison term.

