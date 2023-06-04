Former detective is cleared of charge of sexually assaulting 18-week-old baby girl

A former police detective has had a charge of sexually assaulting an 18-week-old girl beside a Christmas tree dismissed but a judge found him guilty of 'common assault'.

James Fanning (72), with an address listed as the Ballymena area, successfully contested a charge that he 'intentionally touched sexually' the child.

He had been at a cafe in the town on December 10 last year, Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told.

The child, and another baby were with their respective mothers and they were taking photos of the children beside a Christmas tree at the cafe.

Ballymena courthouse

The photos showed the defendant walking towards the children and after an incident, the photos were supplied to the police and the defendant was tracked down.

The court heard Fanning had been at the cafe with a male friend and the women and babies were strangers to the defendant.

The court was told the defendant lifted a baby and kissed it. The baby's mother said she was "shocked" by what happened.

She told the court she meets people every day with her child but Fanning's "intention was completely different" and it "didn't feel right - the kissing on her neck and her mouth and the way he said 'Look at them innocent eyes'."

She said she could not recall the defendant speaking to her before lifting the child.

The mother, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the baby, said the incident was completely different to every day conversation with "strangers".

She said she had given Fanning no permission "to touch my child".

She added: "I never had anyone lift my child and do something like that in the way he kissed her and the way he looked at her, it was not right, it was meaning in a different way, it was wrong. I am seeing hands on my child."

A defence lawyer said the defendant said he kissed the baby on the nose but the mother said: "I seen where his mouth went". She said the two kisses were quick but they were "placed on her right hand side and on her mouth"

"It was a mouth over a mouth suck, it was weird," she said.

Fanning had then gone to a toilet and on the way past he said: "Thank you for letting me hold your child, God bless".

The mother's friend said Fanning had initially approached and said: "I would like to hold your baby? Can I hold your baby?” but was already in the process of lifting the girl by her armpits.

She said the baby's mum had not given permission for the child to be lifted.

The witness said: "I then seen him go to kiss her. I heard a kissing noise. I could not see exactly where he had kissed her but it was in and around her face and neck area. I was very uneasy".

She said Fanning asked if he could then lift her baby but she was holding onto the girl "because I just knew I didn't want that man anywhere near" her, "the way that he had held," the other baby.

She said she "just couldn't believe" what happened, "he was so bold and forward".

"It just made me feel so uneasy how he has kissed (the other child), it was just a really horrible experience".

A defence lawyer said when arrested, the defendant said "I love babies, I didn't have a child of my own".

When interviewed, the defendant said he was "very mentally ill".

The lawyer said the defendant had Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD).

The defence barrister said Fanning accepts he kissed the child but "categorically denied any sexual interest or any sexual intent".

The lawyer said Fanning was a former RUC officer who "had his life placed in danger on a number of occasions. He was told by Special Branch he was due to get shot dead on his wedding day" in Co Donegal at the end of the 1970s.

The court heard the defendant had worked in Ballycastle and the defence lawyer said he left the job because of "threats, pressure and medical issues" which included OCD and PTSD.

The barrister said Fanning had never married; never had children and never had grandchildren "and was somewhat lost in life".

The lawyer said the defendant "didn't think he had done anything wrong in kissing what he thought was a beautiful baby".

The barrister said police had been trying to establish whether it was a "peck on the cheek” or some form of “sexual kiss" but at no stage had the defendant accepted it was "sexual kiss".

The defence lawyer said it had been a "fleeting" incident and there was "no element of sexuality".

The defendant told the court he was a detective in the RUC, and retired as a sergeant after 24 years in 1985 and was then a housing warden for the Royal British Legion.

Just months after joining the police, in 1971, he said an "IRA gunman, who was later convicted of my attempted murder" put a gun to his forehead at Main Street in Newcastle and pulled the trigger twice but by an "act of God" the gun did not go off.

He said he was due to get married at the end of the 1970s but Special Branch told him of a plot to shoot him in a "chapel" in Co Donegal when he was taking his "wedding vows" and he never married and the couple eventually broke up.

The defendant told the court that much to his "eternal shame" in the mid-80s a partner had an abortion.

Recalling the cafe incident last December, he said: "For years I have been fighting depression. For reason I can't explain I was in a joyful mood that day. I cant't put my finger why but for the first time I felt there was hope, there was joy in life.

"There was some sort of sort of hope in my heart. I think I just seen this face and it represented new life and I thought about the child that had been aborted."

He said he had acted on "impulse" and added: "The child's face, the eyes, it looked so new life, new hope, and I thought all sorts of thoughts went through my head, that given my age I should have been a grandfather many times over".

Fanning said he was "extremely shocked" when police came to his door.

He said it had been an "innocent" incident but accepted it was a "stupid, impulsive, thing to do. That morning I was full of the joys. That is how it manifested itself and I find myself now in court.

"There was no sexual gratification. All I could see was a beautiful new life and in some parallel way I thought there was new hope for me".

He said he "profoundly" regretted and apologised to the two mothers for any anxiety or worry but there was "absolutely no sexual intent whatsoever".

The defendant denied a prosecution lawyer's assertion that kissing someone else's child was a "substitution" for never having a wife. He said kissing the child had been "impulsive" and: "I knew in my heart I hadn't any evil intent".

Fanning told the court: "I probably did kiss the child on the neck, I probably did. When I think about it now, the whole thing was inappropriate, it was rash, it was an impulse to a release of months of battling sleeplessness, fatigue, mainly depression. I thought maybe there was a chance to beat depression.

"May God strike me dead if there was one scintilla of sexual gratification. That was the last thing that was on my mind. There were other things on my mind about the child that I had lost."

In a response to a prosecutor saying there had been a "kiss on the lips" the defendant said he thought he was kissing the baby on the nose, and "that was not my intent".

The defendant said kissing the child had been "foolish" and: "I will rue it to the day I die". He said "'what lovely innocent looking eyes" was meant as a compliment". He denied it was a "sexual comment" and added: "There was no sexual intent in any of it".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said there was evidence that the defendant asked if he could lift the child.

He said Fanning accepts he was not in a position to dispute that he kissed the child on the lips and the defendant said his intention was to kiss the child on the nose. The judge said the baby's mother said there was also a second kiss, on the neck.

Judge Broderick said the mum said there was a "sucking kiss" or a "sucking motion" and that gave her "grave concern".

The judge said he was "satisfied that the touching was sexual. Any kiss to the neck or to the lips, in my view, is of a sexual nature". He said Fanning "vehemently denied it was sexual".

The judge said a "two stage test" had to be taken with the charge and he had "some reservation" as to whether Fanning "did this inappropriate action for a sexual reason".

Judge Broderick said the prosecution had not been able to satisfy, beyond a reasonable doubt, that they had "met all the elements" associated with the charge before the court.

The judge dismissed the sexual assault charge but convicted Fanning of common assault.

Judge Broderick told the defendant: "Even though I have dismissed the sexual element of this assault I have convicted you of common assault, it is a serious matter".

He hoped the defendant had "learned the error of your ways" and "despite what you are feeling, you will not do this again and if I was you I wouldn't approach anyone, especially a young child, even if their parent is present, and even to seek their permission. I think this should be a salutary lesson to you moving forward.

“It is a serious matter to assault any young child even though the parent was present and hopefully the child has been totally oblivious to what happened, even though the parents, it may stay with them".