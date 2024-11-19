Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former director in a multi-million pound business and the estranged wife he allegedly stalked have “gone to war” over financial assets, the High Court heard.

Mark McKinstry is facing prosecution over claims that he tried to obtain tracking data on her Range Rover. But as the 54-year-old Co Antrim man was granted bail, his barrister disputed the strength of the charge against him.

Paul Bacon said: “What we are seeing is two people effectively going to war over what are considerable assets.”

McKinstry, from Belfast Road in Crumlin, was a director in a number of successful family-run skip hire and recycling businesses until he resigned earlier this year.

He denies a charge of stalking his wife over an incident at a car dealership earlier this month.The court heard she took the Range Rover in to be serviced on November 5.

When she returned to collect the vehicle three days later, staff disclosed that her husband had asked for a report from the car’s tracking system. The requested information was not provided to the defendant.

He also allegedly disconnected his wife’s CCTV and cancelled a dog grooming appointment she attends.

McKinstry insisted that he only sought data on fuel usage and mileage to make a business VAT claim for the car he had purchased.

Denying the dog grooming and CCTV system claims, he explained that a change in internet supplier may have caused the family businesses’ system to go down.

The stalking charge has been brought as the couple go through divorce proceedings.

Defence lawyers insisted that McKinstry is prepared to transfer ownership of both the Range Rover and a luxury mobile home in Portrush to his wife in order to avoid any further acrimony.

“One would like to think that wise heads will prevail – especially (claims) that he cancelled the dog groomer,” Mr Bacon submitted. “In relation to first world problems, that has to be up there.”

He stressed that his client, who runs a successful farming business, knows he must stay away from his wife. Bail was granted to McKinstry after a £20,000 cash surety was lodged in court.

Mr Justice McAlinden told him: “Unfortunately your marriage has broken down - it’s also complicated by a very significant financial shock to the system.

“You have just got to stay on the right side of the law, give your wife space and have no contact with her, other than through your solicitor.”