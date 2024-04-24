Former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson is due in court in Newry today on historic sex charges
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 61-year-old – Northern Ireland's longest-serving MP - was suspended by the party following his arrest last month.
A statement issued by the DUP on Good Friday said the party chairman had received a letter from the long-serving Lagan Valley MP confirming that he ‘has been charged with allegations of an historical nature’ and indicating that he is stepping down as party leader with immediate effect.
"In accordance with the party rules, the party officers have suspended Mr Donaldson from membership, pending the outcome of a judicial process.
"The party officers have this morning unanimously appointed Mr Gavin Robinson MP as the interim party leader,” the statement said.
The PSNI confirmed that a 61-year-old man had been charged with "non-recent sexual offences" and that a 57-year-old woman, arrested at the same time, had been charged with "aiding and abetting" in connection with the offences.
Both are due to appear before Newry Magistrates Court, where media and members of the public started to gather from early on Wednesday morning.