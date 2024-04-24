Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 61-year-old – Northern Ireland's longest-serving MP - was suspended by the party following his arrest last month.

A statement issued by the DUP on Good Friday said the party chairman had received a letter from the long-serving Lagan Valley MP confirming that he ‘has been charged with allegations of an historical nature’ and indicating that he is stepping down as party leader with immediate effect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"In accordance with the party rules, the party officers have suspended Mr Donaldson from membership, pending the outcome of a judicial process.

Sir Jeffey Donaldson. Picture: Press Eye

"The party officers have this morning unanimously appointed Mr Gavin Robinson MP as the interim party leader,” the statement said.

The PSNI confirmed that a 61-year-old man had been charged with "non-recent sexual offences" and that a 57-year-old woman, arrested at the same time, had been charged with "aiding and abetting" in connection with the offences.